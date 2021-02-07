DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.01 Million

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 88.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00050858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00184186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00063360 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.28 or 0.01244868 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.10 or 0.06808819 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

DeepBrain Chain can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.

