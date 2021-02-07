DeepBrain Chain One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.01 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 88.4% against the US dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00050858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00184186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00063360 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.28 or 0.01244868 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.10 or 0.06808819 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

