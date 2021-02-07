DeepOnion Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $85,863.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000229 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00018649 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,420,411 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.