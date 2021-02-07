DeFi Yield Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $6.61 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $4.37 or 0.00011378 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $740,442.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00050625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00174351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00059928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00063181 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00233196 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00072604 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 25,651,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,513,659 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

