DEJAVE (DJV) Price Tops $2,523.42

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. One DEJAVE token can now be bought for $2,523.42 or 0.06470266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEJAVE has a market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $19,232.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEJAVE has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00050605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.88 or 0.00176606 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00060011 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00062946 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00229824 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00072593 BTC.

About DEJAVE

DEJAVE's total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,757 tokens. DEJAVE's official website is www.dejave.io

DEJAVE Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars.

