Delphy (DPY) Trading 14.5% Higher Over Last Week

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, Delphy has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. Delphy has a total market cap of $338,048.02 and $65,663.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00063683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.38 or 0.01195834 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,451.42 or 0.06285652 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00051493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00017063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022867 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00033790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy (DPY) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

