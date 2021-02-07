Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Holdings Increased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 108,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 289.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. 140166 downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,957.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 190,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,895,252 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAL stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $60.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

