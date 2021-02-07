Dent (DENT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.63 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, Dent has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Dent has a total market cap of $37.72 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00062066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.32 or 0.01081141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,292.73 or 0.06070673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00049045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023642 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00016615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00031101 BTC.

About Dent

Dent is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,006,687,215 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

