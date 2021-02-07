Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $0.77 on Top Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Dero has a total market cap of $8.02 million and $188,192.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dero has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001986 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,994.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,611.93 or 0.04133756 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.55 or 0.00388652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.74 or 0.01143083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.30 or 0.00470077 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.71 or 0.00386500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00237657 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00021264 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,357,528 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.