Desire Market Capitalization Tops $19,392.53 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded 42.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Desire has a market cap of $19,392.53 and $25,241.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Desire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,767.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,525.01 or 0.04037903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.27 or 0.00389946 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $437.02 or 0.01157135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.45 or 0.00488397 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.01 or 0.00394559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00238880 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00021208 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Desire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

