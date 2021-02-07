Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

DESP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DESP. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the third quarter worth $74,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 46.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the third quarter valued at $249,000. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DESP stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $791.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.54. Despegar.com has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $15.44.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. Research analysts expect that Despegar.com will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.