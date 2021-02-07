Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

DLAKY stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 60.12% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -13.05 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

