DeVault (DVT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $315.00

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last week, DeVault has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. DeVault has a total market cap of $600,842.58 and $315.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007875 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000159 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeVault

DVT is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 391,304,252 coins and its circulating supply is 348,105,694 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc . DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

Buying and Selling DeVault

