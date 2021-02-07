DEX (DEX) Hits Market Cap of $8.78 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. DEX has a market capitalization of $8.78 million and approximately $90,812.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DEX has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00063657 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.87 or 0.01139087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,485.23 or 0.06421196 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023278 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00017046 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00033086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

