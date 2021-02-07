DeXe Hits Market Capitalization of $11.25 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last seven days, DeXe has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeXe has a market cap of $11.25 million and $1.88 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeXe token can currently be bought for about $4.04 or 0.00010615 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00175823 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00063452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00057908 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00238320 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00073343 BTC.

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,786,710 tokens. The official message board for DeXe is medium.com/@dexe.network . DeXe’s official website is dexe.network

DeXe Token Trading

DeXe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeXe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeXe using one of the exchanges listed above.

