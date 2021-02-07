dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Down 5.9% This Week

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $20.15 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dHedge DAO token can currently be bought for about $2.81 or 0.00007396 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00063601 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $430.07 or 0.01130122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,381.13 or 0.06257037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00050070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00023366 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017168 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00032937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,158,665 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

dHedge DAO Token Trading

dHedge DAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.