DIA (DIA) Price Tops $2.02

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. DIA has a market cap of $57.10 million and approximately $28.86 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DIA has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One DIA token can now be bought for approximately $2.02 or 0.00005256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00051027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00177784 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00058813 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00063393 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00235609 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00072705 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. The official website for DIA is diadata.org . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights

Buying and Selling DIA

DIA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

