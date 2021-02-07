Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €52.89 ($62.22).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLG. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of DLG opened at €56.12 ($66.02) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €47.87 and a 200-day moving average of €40.70. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a one year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a one year high of €56.12 ($66.02). The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

