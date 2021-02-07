Diamond (DMD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,248.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00003540 BTC on popular exchanges. Diamond has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and approximately $15,248.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Diamond has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001119 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00113005 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,570,004 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.