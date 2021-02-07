DIGG (DIGG) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.17 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. DIGG has a market capitalization of $72.49 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for $47,177.23 or 1.24006024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DIGG has traded up 126.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.78 or 0.00175522 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00063527 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00056329 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.64 or 0.00238245 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00072402 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 1,537 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

Buying and Selling DIGG

DIGG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

