Digital Gold Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last week, Digital Gold has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digital Gold has a market capitalization of $817,608.44 and $708,940.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for $60.43 or 0.00158794 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00051078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00176259 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00059016 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00063390 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.00237811 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00074608 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

