Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Market Cap Reaches $729,935.02

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $729,935.02 and $16.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 128.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.04 or 0.00387034 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.