Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $127,558.12 and $13.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,354.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,580.44 or 0.04120587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.28 or 0.00391806 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $443.51 or 0.01156343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.77 or 0.00481732 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.26 or 0.00389157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.12 or 0.00242773 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00021366 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,934,951 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

