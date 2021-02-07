DigitalNote Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $9.29 million and approximately $50,697.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 43.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.37 or 0.00387873 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000608 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,028,363,284 coins and its circulating supply is 4,858,307,227 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.