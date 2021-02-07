DigitalNote (XDN) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $9.37 million and approximately $50,284.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,028,274,184 coins and its circulating supply is 4,858,226,277 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

