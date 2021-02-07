Digitex Token (DGTX) Price Hits $0.0090 on Exchanges

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Digitex Token has a total market capitalization of $8.39 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digitex Token has traded up 97.1% against the US dollar. One Digitex Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00063643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.75 or 0.01142321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,397.59 or 0.06256609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00051044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00017424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023300 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00033258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Digitex Token Profile

Digitex Token (DGTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

Digitex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.