Digiwage (WAGE) Price Down 21.7% This Week

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 92.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Digiwage token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. Digiwage has a market cap of $36,292.27 and $2.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Digiwage Token Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 tokens. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

