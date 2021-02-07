Digix Gold Token Trading Up 9.8% This Week (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $101,725.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be bought for $56.97 or 0.00149918 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00063385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.65 or 0.01128039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,357.56 or 0.06204138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00050241 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00023451 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016820 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00032498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a token. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,658 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

