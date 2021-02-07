Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Sold by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC cut its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,135 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.08% of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAS. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 79.0% in the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 43,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,385 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 151.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAS opened at $68.70 on Friday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $108.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

