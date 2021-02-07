Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) Shares Acquired by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,542 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 1.28% of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

DRIP stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $596.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.02.

