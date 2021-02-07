Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) Shares Purchased by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) by 593.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,160 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Direxion Work From Home ETF worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Direxion Work From Home ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of WFH opened at $73.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.44. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a 12 month low of $49.20 and a 12 month high of $74.08.

