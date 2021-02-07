Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,683,000 after acquiring an additional 816,352 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,482,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,065,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,883,000 after acquiring an additional 276,858 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,538 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,410,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,493,000 after acquiring an additional 42,263 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFS opened at $92.84 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $100.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

