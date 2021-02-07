DMarket (DMT) Trading Up 25% Over Last 7 Days

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. DMarket has a total market cap of $14.76 million and $1.73 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DMarket has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DMarket alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00063417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.26 or 0.01254427 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.62 or 0.06373380 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00052538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022765 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00033993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket (CRYPTO:DMT) is a token. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.