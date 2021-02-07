DMarket Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. One DMarket token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000668 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DMarket has traded 25% higher against the dollar. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $14.76 million and $1.73 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DMarket alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00063417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.26 or 0.01254427 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.62 or 0.06373380 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00052538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022765 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00033993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket (CRYPTO:DMT) is a token. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.