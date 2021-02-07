DMScript Hits One Day Volume of $500,192.00 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. DMScript has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $500,192.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript token can currently be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DMScript has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00050949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00178784 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00061038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00063436 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.00240014 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00073909 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,770,047 tokens. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

DMScript can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.