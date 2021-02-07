Doctors Coin Hits Market Cap of $146.69 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $146.69 million and $1.34 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Doctors Coin token can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00047478 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000100 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 63% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

Doctors Coin Token Trading

Doctors Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

