DODO Market Cap Reaches $48.47 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, DODO has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. One DODO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00003685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DODO has a total market capitalization of $48.47 million and $3.06 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00051085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00176779 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00059504 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00063487 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.64 or 0.00238627 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00075018 BTC.

DODO Token Profile

DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,625,257 tokens. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io

Buying and Selling DODO

