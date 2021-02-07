DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Tops $0.0340 on Top Exchanges

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 27.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. In the last week, DogeCash has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. DogeCash has a total market cap of $478,526.51 and approximately $33,411.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0340 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00034354 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005868 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 776.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005999 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 312.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000096 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 14,063,388 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

