Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.0709 on Top Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 22.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 90.1% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $9.10 billion and $14.02 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.19 or 0.00389487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003518 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,275,738,389 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

