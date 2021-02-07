Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,578,000 after acquiring an additional 390,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,360,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,364,000 after buying an additional 26,952 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 3,041,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,788,000 after buying an additional 102,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 14.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,615,000 after buying an additional 186,113 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,964,000 after buying an additional 74,628 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $842,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DLTR. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

DLTR stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.65. 1,615,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,487. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.