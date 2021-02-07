Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Position Decreased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,972,000 after purchasing an additional 31,302 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 78,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,394,348.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,524.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $105.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.34 and its 200-day moving average is $99.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $115.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

