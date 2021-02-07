Donut (DONUT) Price Tops $0.0133

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, Donut has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Donut token can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $132,453.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00051042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.80 or 0.00186203 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00067336 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00064047 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00075461 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00232610 BTC.

Donut Token Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Token Trading

Donut can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

