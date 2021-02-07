Dragonchain Reaches One Day Volume of $589,718.00 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded 132.2% higher against the dollar. Dragonchain has a market cap of $38.72 million and $589,718.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00063265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.83 or 0.01262934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.24 or 0.06907745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00053925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00017834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022863 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00034726 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain (DRGN) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,194,954 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.