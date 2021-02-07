DragonVein (DVC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $319,543.00

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One DragonVein token can now be bought for about $0.0354 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $5.42 million and $319,543.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,984.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.99 or 0.01144015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.34 or 0.00470281 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00038614 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002615 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DragonVein Token Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DragonVein

DragonVein can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.