Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 373.17 ($4.88).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Drax Group plc (DRX.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 399 ($5.21) target price on shares of Drax Group plc (DRX.L) in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of LON:DRX traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 387.40 ($5.06). The stock had a trading volume of 500,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,634. Drax Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 402.60 ($5.26). The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -26.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 377.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 316.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

