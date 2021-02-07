Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 373.17 ($4.88).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Drax Group plc (DRX.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 399 ($5.21) target price on shares of Drax Group plc (DRX.L) in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of LON:DRX traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 387.40 ($5.06). The stock had a trading volume of 500,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,634. Drax Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 402.60 ($5.26). The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -26.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 377.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 316.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88.

About Drax Group plc (DRX.L)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know

Analyst Recommendations for Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group plc (DRX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group plc (DRX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.