DREP Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.58 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. DREP has a market capitalization of $20.51 million and $1.58 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DREP has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar. One DREP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00063329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.42 or 0.01256796 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.51 or 0.06937453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00053086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00017718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022890 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00034688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 coins. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

