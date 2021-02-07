DubaiCoin One Day Volume Reaches $5,627.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000648 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 104.6% higher against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $1.08 million and $5,627.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00020674 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010904 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003947 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

