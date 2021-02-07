Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Reaches $0.39 on Top Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 57.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $12.19 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

