Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 750.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,845 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,000,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,566 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,915,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,283,000 after acquiring an additional 783,163 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 283.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

