Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 28,052 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,052 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,117 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,784,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,046,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,622,000 after buying an additional 1,128,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

NYSE:T opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

